Riverview Apartments expansion on track

PETAWAWA - The expansion of the Riverview Seniors Apartment on Victoria Street is on track for completion later this year.

The estimated $3 million initiative, that will see the addition of 14 units, is anticipated to be ready for occupancy in early 2018, Jennifer Turcotte, chairwoman of the Petawawa Housing Corporation, told council last week. The new annex to the existing 21-unit complex will provide more seniors rent-geared-to-income and market rent housing for the area.

“We are pretty excited about the new addition and we are on target,” said Turcotte. “We're hoping that we're going to take first occupants by the first of the new year.”

The rental arrangements will be different from the current policy. These will be affordable units with fixed rates as long as the applicants meet certain income requirements. The provincial household income limit for one-bedroom has been set at $31,000 in annual income while those applying for the two-bedroom units are limited to $37,500 in annual income.

The units will be a mix of nine one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments. Three of the units will be modified for those with physical disabilities or mobility challenges. The hallways will be wider to meet modern accessibility standards. She noted that they've received 17 applications so far to date. The new wing will address shortages in affordable housing for residents between the ages of 55 and 75.

The project is receiving $2 million through the province's Investment in Affordable Housing program and another $100,000 from the Town of Petawawa. The Petawawa Housing Corporation is hoping through an ambitious fundraising campaign to bring in another $200,000. So far, they've raised $132,000. The first phase of the fundraising campaign is a donor wall that will be established in the front lobby of the complex with contributions from families and individuals. The campaign plans to collect $100,000 through donations from individuals, service clubs, businesses and organizations.

“We're going to meet our target with that Petawawa spirit,” Turcotte pledged.

Mayor Bob Sweet credited the efforts of the housing corporation and the board, while once more thanking the province for providing the funding through the County of Renfrew.

“There were many sleepless nights to make this a reality,” said Sweet. “I want to thank the board for all the hard work they have put in. It is tremendous. I know there were times where they may have wanted to walk from this project but fortunately that did not happen.”

SChase@postmedia.com