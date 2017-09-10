United Way aiming for $405,000

KILLALOE - Targeting a campaign goal of $405,000, the Renfrew County United Way is once more hoping to tap into the generosity of the community.

Launching their 46th annual fall fundraising campaign Friday at the Community Resource Centre (CRC) on North Street, the agency is seeking to reinvested in area communities to support programs and services by bringing in more this year.

Over the next four months, the public will be asked to contribute during fundraisers across the region. As a not-for-profit, registered charitable organization, RCUW relies on the on-going generosity of many people, organizations and businesses within the 23 municipal jurisdictions it serves in Renfrew and Pontiac counties. The United Way also plays a significant role in identifying and addressing the needs of the community.

“We research before we hand out dollars,” said Renfrew County United Way executive director Pat Lafreniere. “We make sure it is addressing the issues that are going to have the most impact within a community.”

She said they chose the CRC for a campaign launch to demonstrate the reach of the agency around the region. Campaign launches will be held later in Pembroke and Arnprior. United Way supports the centre's Toy Bus program, an initiative that provides social support for parents and caregivers and opportunities for small children to interact with their peers, and the 211 program, an information and referral service that connects people to a full range of community, social, government and health services programs.

“It is important to celebrate one of the success stories of our funding,” she said. “We know that definitely when we work with organizations like this that we are touching lives and we are allowing everyone to see the beauty in Renfrew County.”

The bulk of the United Way's contributions will come from service clubs, organizations, businesses and workplace campaigns, particularly from Garrison Petawawa and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Chalk River.

The funds raised support a variety of health and social programs and services delivered by 14 member agencies including Arnprior Regional Health, Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke, Community Living Upper Ottawa Valley, Community Resource Centre - Renfrew County, Deep River and Area Family Enrichment Network, North Renfrew Family Services, Pembroke Regional Hospital, Petawawa Military Family Resurce Center, Phoenix Centre for Children and Families, Renfrew and Area Seniors Home Support, Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre, The Algonquin Way Cultural Centre, The Grind Salvation Army YouthCentre and Whitewater/Bromley Community Health Centre.

