Borutski trial delayed until October

The murder trial of Basil Borutski has been delayed by two weeks.

Borutski, 59, of Palmer Rapids, who faces three charges of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly killing spree, will be tried in Ottawa. Proceedings were originally scheduled to begin Sept. 18, however, jury selection will now commence on Oct. 2. The trial is anticipated to hear from 125 Crown witnesses before concluding in late January.

The charges against Borutski stem from the Sept. 22, 2015 deaths of Anastasia Kuzyk, Nathalie Warmerdam and Carol Culleton. The bodies of the three women were found at different locations in Combermere, Wilno and Foymount. Borutski has refused to enter a plea or hire a lawyer. In this event, the court recorded a “not guilty” plea.

Presiding over the trial, which is anticipated to be 16 weeks, is Justice Robert Maranger. Pembroke Crown attorney Jeff Richardson and Perth Crown Julie Scott will prosecute the case. Under Section 486 of the Criminal Code, Ottawa-based lawyer Patrick McCann has been appointed as counsel to conduct the cross-examination of some witnesses during the trial. Defence lawyer James Foord has been appointed as an amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” to ensure a fair trial for the accused.

