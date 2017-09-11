Canada 150 Fly-In at Pembroke Airport

The Pembroke and Area Airport will be hosting a Canada 150 fly-in that could be the only one of its kind in the country.

In celebration of Canada’s anniversary, the Pembroke and Area Airport Commission is hoping to attract 150 aircraft to come visit the airport on Sept. 23 from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

According to Pembroke & Area Airport Manager Steve Gilchrist, there has already been interest expressed from clubs in Rideau and Val d'Or as well as individuals who are hoping for a good day to make the trip.

"We last held a fly-in 10 years ago and it was pretty popular," said Gilchrist in a press release. "I think this is a little special around Canada' 150th so I'm anticipating our airport will be a busy place on the 23rd."

In addition to the visiting aircraft, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources (Ontario MNR) has confirmed three or four major aircraft to be on display. Attendees will get an up-close look at aircraft that spot forest fires and those that help extinguish them.

Spectators will also have the chance to try their hand at flying with Algonquin Aeromodeller's simulator. Kids and adults will be able to step inside the simulator and see if they’re a natural-born pilot.

Aside from the aircraft action, there will be three Ry-J’s inflatables for kids to enjoy.

The event will be free aside from a chili lunch that will be available for purchase, with proceeds going towards repaving of the runway.

cip@postmedia.com