Smiths Falls downs Kings 5-4

SMITHS FALLS – The Pembroke Lumber Kings were dispatched by the Smiths Falls Bears 5-4 on Friday night.

Although they were only slightly outshot by their opponents, the Kings allowed the Bears to nail two powerplay goals during the game at the Smiths Falls Memorial Centre. Forward Matthew Barnaby recorded his team-leading fourth goal of the season, while Brendan Browne had two assists. Goalie Jake Smith turned away 38 of 43 shots.

Zachary Cross opened the scoring 30 seconds into the first period when he knocked the pucked past Bears netminder Bradley Dodson who stopped 36 of 40 shots for his squad. Connor Warnholtz got the assist.

Pembroke then suffered a major defensive collapse in the second allowing three unanswered goals from Mitchell Larabie, Kris Lalonde and Michael Larose. Assists went to Matthieu Franche, Alex DiCarlo, Kyle Dowdall and Scott Gervais. The offence was launched on the powerplay after Matthew Walilko went off for tripping. With five seconds left in the period, Barnaby responded with a goal, aided by Browne and Salim Mahi-Beaudry.

In the third period, Pembroke continued the comeback with Casey Rhodes scoring his first goal of the season, assisted by Barnaby and Browne. Mahi-Beaudry then grabbed his third of the season, assisted by Peter Falivena and James Buckley. But Dowdall tied the game and William Searle scored the game winner on the powerplay when Noah Rowland was assessed a cross-checking penalty.

Three Stars: Matthieu Franche, Smiths Falls (Star #1), Michael Larose, Smiths Falls (Star #2), Matthew Barnaby, Pembroke (Star #3).

SChase@postmedia.com