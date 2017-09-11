Patricia Ann Guimond’s ashes have been returned to her family.



A small pink urn containing some of her ashes was reported to police as stolen back on Sept. 2. Her family had been clearing out the former Garden Street home in Pembroke and as people toured through to see furniture for sale, someone picked up one of the urns containing Patricia’s ashes.



The following Saturday, Sept. 9, police were called to a separate yard sale in Pembroke after the person hosting the sale found the stolen urn wrapped in paper towel. It had been left on a table sometime during the yard sale with an accompanying note instructing the finder to contact police. The urn was turned over to police and then returned to the family a short time later.



The investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

