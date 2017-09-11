Pembroke’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign has been supporting the Child Poverty Action Network (CPAN) for the last 10 years.

Since 2007, Pembroke’s three Tim Hortons locations have been donating their Smile Cookie funds towards Renfrew County CPAN’s Tools for School program – a charitable initiative which provides backpacks filled with school supplies and new shoes to children who need it.

Over the course of those 10 years, the local Smile Cookie campaign has raised a whopping $78,584 to help send 1052 local children to school with the tools they need to succeed.

“It puts smiles on the face of the kids with Tools for School to help them go back to school and be able to participate fully within their education. It’s so much better to be able to go back to school with the tools that you need to learn, rather than having to go back with a plastic bag and a few chewed-up pencils,” said Lyn Smith, executive director of Renfrew County CPAN. “So this Smile Cookie campaign is a very important part of our fundraising for Tools for School.”

Pembroke Tim Hortons co-owner Nancy McCluskey expressed that Tim Hortons’ focus is on helping youth and putting smiles on children’s faces, which is why they plan on supporting CPAN’s Tools for School program for many years to come.

“There are lots of good organizations but Lyn is a great advocate and CPAN is a very worthy cause. Children are key to Tim Hortons, with our children’s camp and the Smiles Cookie campaign, so we've always focused on kids,” said McCluskey, co-owner (along with her husband James) of the Pembroke Tim Hortons locations.

All Tim Hortons locations will be participating in the Smile Cookie campaign until from Sept. 11 until the 17.

Smith encourages everyone to purchase a $1 Smile Cookie to help raise funds for Tools for School and put smiles on the faces of local youth.

“We've put lots of smiles on lots of kids faces in various different ways and Tim Hortons definitely put a smile on my face because it’s very hard to raise all of those funds, so we appreciate it so much,” said Smith. “We need everybody to go out and buy cookies for families, friends, neighbours and colleagues. You can buy cookies to bring in to work or give to your neighbour or bring home to the kids.”

