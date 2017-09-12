KI Canada furnish Tools for School

PEMBROKE -

KI Canada is known for ‘furnishing knowledge’ and now they’ve also furnished 10 local youth with tools for school.

Over the past month, KI Canada staff engaged in the CPAN 150 Challenge to raise funds for the Renfrew County Child Poverty Action Network’s (CPAN) Tools for School program.

The Tools for School program is a charitable initiative that provides backpacks filled with school supplies and new shoes to children who need it. On July 1, CPAN launched their CPAN 150 Challenge which encourages people to fill 591 millilitre water bottles with $150 worth of coins and to challenge their family, friends and coworkers to do the same. For every CPAN150 Challenge completed, CPAN puts the $150 towards the purchase of backpacks and shoes for two local children by providing them with the tools they require for school. The challenge can be completed individuals or as a team by children, families, friends businesses or organizations.

According to KI general manager Dan Mellen, after hearing about the challenge through CPAN executive director Lyn Smith, he and his staff jumped at the opportunity to support such a worthy cause and helped local children in need.

“When I was talking to Lyn on the phone and she told me that some kids don’t even have the basic tools they need for school, I think that was a huge driving point that got people involved,” said Mellen. “If you don’t have the right tools to start off with, you’re already behind the eight ball. So I think it's important that you get the right tools to get started down the path the right way and this is one small way that we can help.”

Since beginning the challenge in August and completing it this September, the KI Canada staff filled four bottles with dimes to raise a whipping $493.95. To top it off, KI Canada corporation donated another $250 to provide a grand total of $743.95.

“We had bottles set up around the office which we all put dimes in. But it was a bake sale organized by Mavis Hanna that really helped to fill the bottles up. Employees brought all kinds of baked goods and it was a big hit with everyone, and then all of that money was turned into dimes and put those into bottles as well,” said Mellen.

According to CPAN executive director Lyn Smith, the $743.95 raised by KI will be enough to sponsor 10 local children with the tools they need to succeed in school.

Smith added that studies show if kids get the tools needed, they are far more likely to stay in school.

“Research has shown that kids who have what they need for school – like the backpack and the supplies – are more likely to graduate and go on to post-secondary and be more employable as adults,” said Smith. “We're helping ourselves out as a community and as a society because who knows what child is going to be the next Albert Einstein. We don’t want it to be a child who didn’t think they could succeed and then drops out of high school, we want everybody to be able to reach their full potential.”

Along with KI Canada, more than 30 other local clubs and businesses have taken on the CPAN 150 Challenge and have raised more than $13,000 so far.

