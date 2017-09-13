Alice & Fraser hosts 55th anniversary Horse Classic

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – It was a stunning exhibition recently as the Alice and Fraser Horse Association hosted its 2017 Horse Classic while marking its 55th anniversary.

The association was founded in 1962 by a dedicated group of local horsemen and women who wanted a venue where they could compete in western, english and hitch events each summer. During the weekend of Aug. 19-20, the association held Western and English shows at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Center grounds.

The Western division consisted of several disciplines including Halter, Showmanship, Western Pleasure, Horsemanship and Trail classes, and speed-based, timed games. The English division was a mixture of Hunter/Equitation classes with riders divided based on the ability of the rider and the horse.

Here's the first place rider and horse for each Western class:

In the western open classes, Pat MacIsaac with “Neil won open halter mares; Lorraine Mein with “Winston” won open halter gelding stallion; Olivia Groskley and “Mickey he's so fine” won showmanship junior. In the western showmanship show class, Sarah Cartwright and “Looks can Thrill” won the youth division; Kim DiGiacinto and “CD Remix” won the novice adult green horse division; Danielle Adibi and “Peek” won the adult and open command divisions.

Kennedy Bertrand and “Mimi” won the headline division; Ethan Law and “Maddie” won the Skudaho division; Ryly Mertes and “Cool Nights in Paris” won the apple dunk division; Cassidy Ashton and “Monty” won barrels junior youth walk/jog; Sydney Pachal and “I'm a big league Zippo” won junior youth walk/jog lope; Ethan Law and “Maddie” won barrels youth; Leanne McLaughlin and “Bear” won barrels novice adult green horse; Andree Soucie and “Makita Two Face” won barrels adult; and Cassidy Ashton and “Monty” won keyhole junior youth walk/jog.

Sydney Pachal and “I'm a big league Zippo” won junior youth walk/jog lope; Faith Fitzpatrick and “Miss Brennas Jac” won keyhole youth; Andree Soucie and “Run Runaway” won keyhole adult; Devon Samms and “Jack Sparrow” won keyhole novice adult green horse; Sydney Pachal and “I'm a big league Zippo” won dash for cash junior youth walk/jog lope; Ethan Law and “Maddie” won dash for cash youth; Devon Samms and “Jack Sparrow” won dash for cash novice adult green horse; and Andree Soucie and “Run Runaway” won dash for cash adult.

In the western pleasure class, Cassidy Ashton and “Monty” won junior youth walk/jog; Sydney Pachal and “I'm a big league Zippo” won junior youth walk/jog lope; Sarah Cartwright and “Looks can Thrill” won the youth division; Kim DiGiacinto and “CD Remix” won novice adult green horse; and Emma Kenny and “Just Perfect” won the adult division.

In the western horsemanship class, Cassidy Ashton and “Monty” won junior youth walk/jog; Olivia Groskley and “Mickey he's so fine” won junior youth walk/jog lope; Cassie Scheuneman and “Keeshe” won the youth division; Kim DiGiacinto and “CD Remix” won novice adult green horse; Danielle Adibi and “Peek” won the adult division; Emma Thomas and “Prince Charming” won relay junior youth walk/jog lope; Faith Fitzpatrick and “Miss Brennas Jac” won relay youth; Danielle Desgagne and “Golden Skippers Berry” won relay novice adult green horse; Danielle Adibe and “Peek” won relay adult;

Here's the first place rider and horse for each English class:

Alexis Ridley and “Awesome in Silver,” and Rachael MacBeth and “Double Trouble” won short long stirrup; Gabriel Campbell, Charlotte Tierney, Charlie McGarry and Kennedy Bertrand tied for the lead line division; Kristina Colonna and “Thor” won the introduction to hunter; Sarah Cartwright and “Looks Can Thrill” won the open command division; Olivia Groskley and “Mickey he's so fine” won the hillow pony division; Emily Norman and “Movin' Downtown,” Madison Spitzig and “Somersby,” and Emily McDonald and “Rolling in Deep” won hillow beg child/adult; Alyssa Morel and “Thor” and Holly Ollmann and “Enchantress” won the hillow hunter division; and Holly Ollmann and “Enchantress” won the road hack division.

