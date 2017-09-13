Two dangerous firearms and $1.4 million in drugs have been taken off the streets thanks to a four-month investigation that targeted drug dealers operating from the GTA to Kingston.

Project Yuma, which wrapped up this week, resulted in the arrests of 19 people on 82 charges relating to drugs, proceeds of crime and guns.

Durham Regional Police say Drug Enforcement Unit officers launched Project Yuma in May — in partnership with Kingston Police — in an effort to dismantle numerous “drug trafficking cells.”

“These drug trafficking cells were involved in the sale and distribution of large quantities of powdered fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine,” spokesman Jodi MacLean alleged Wednesday.

The drugs and property seized include:

— More than 8 kilos of cocaine.

— 1.5 kilos of crystal methamphetamine.

— 737 grams of powdered Fentanyl.

— 10 kilos of marijuana.

— 0.5 kilos of MDMA.

— More than $750,000 in cash.

— Three vehicles.

— $150,000 in proceeds of crime property.

— An assault-style rifle.

— A loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Durham and Kingston cops also worked together in 2016 on a similar investigation aimed at taking down major drug trafficking groups operating throughout southern Ontario.

That probe — dubbed Project Neebing — resulted in 19 arrests and the seizure of $3 million in drugs, along with three handguns and more than $300,000 in cash.

LIST OF THOSE CHARGED

DIKE, Clayton, age 25 of Toronto

Trafficking Schedule I Substance x5

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 x2

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x3

DRISTAS, Andreas, age 31 of Kingston

Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

DEMPSEY, Michael, age 34 of Innisfil

Trafficking Schedule I Substance

REESOR, Peter, age 44 of East Gwillimbury

Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

MERIANOS, Konstantine, age 24 of Mississauga

Trafficking Schedule I Substance x5

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x5

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Breach Probation

BRUSSEE, Shaquille, age 24 of Mississauga

Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

RASHEED, Abdalla, age 23 of Toronto

Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x12

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohib/Rest Firearm With Ammo

Tampering with a Serial Number

DASRAT, Tyrell, age 26 of Scarborough

Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

EANG, Narin, age 36 of Woodbridge

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x2

Trafficking

NGUYEN, Thi Huong Thien, age 33 of Woodbridge

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x2

Trafficking

REYNOLDS, Brian, age 35 of Toronto

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

DOAN, Tuan, age 36 of Whitby

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x2

Trafficking

Possession

LEE, Ki-Hwan, age 27 of Toronto

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

Possession

Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Unlicenced Person Possess Prohib/Res Weapon

LEE, Keunsoo, age 27 of Toronto

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

Possession

IM, Matthew, age 25 of Toronto

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

Possession

DENEE, Ryan, age 40 of Kingston

Possessionx2

COUTO, Jeff, age 37 of Kingston

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

MABEY, Matt, age 29 of Amherstview

Possession

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

TOZER, Richard, age 37 of Elginburg