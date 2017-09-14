OFSAA cross country championships needs volunteers

PETAWAWA - The provincial cross country championships are almost here but organizers desperately need more volunteers to make the event a success.

The Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) cross country championships will be held at the Petawawa Golf Club on Saturday, Nov. 4. Recognized as one of the three largest cross-country races in North America, the OFSAA organizing committee has nearly every detailed nailed down but they are coming up short in terms of volunteers.

“We're getting close to the race. We're six weeks away and it's critical we have volunteers step forward to help us with this unprecedented sporting event,” race co-director Rick Schroeder said Wednesday. “This is a real chance for Petawawa to shine but it will take a lot of people to make it happen.”

The OFSAA championship is anticipated to attract 1,800 runners, as well as another 5,000 coaches, volunteers and spectators, from 20 different districts. The race will see 250 runners compete in seven divisions, midget boys and girls (Grade 9), junior boys and girls (Grade 10), senior boys and girls (Grade 11-12) and a para category. Prior to that Petawawa will be hosting a pre-OFSAA race on Thursday, Oct. 5 with an anticipated 800 to 1,500 runners participating.

To match that amount of participants, Schroeder estimates they'll need at least 300 volunteers to direct parking, work the start and finish lines, and act as race marshals. Schroeder noted this is a good opportunity to showcase the community to the province and prove they can handle a major sporting event. In terms of sponsorship and interest, he added the community has stepped up.

“We've been very happy with the community involvement so far,” said Schroeder. “There has been a lot of people donating their time to getting it organized and in supporting us with their sponsorships.”

The OFSAA cross country championships is being presented in partnership with the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association (UOVHSAA) that included Valour, Fellowes High School, Jeanne Lajoie Catholic High School and Madawaska Valley District High School.

For those who wish to volunteer or have questions, you can contact OFSAA volunteer chairman Terry Serviss by email at servisst@rcdsb.on.ca.

