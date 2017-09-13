Pembroke will be making a splash at the 2017 Invictus Games by way of The Urban Gourmet Co.

The Invictus Games, founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, is an international paralympic-style sports competition for wounded, injured and sick armed forces members and veterans.

The first Invictus Games took place in London, England in 2014, followed by the second event in Orlando, Florida in 2016. From Sept. 23 to 30, the Invictus legacy will be brought to Canada as Toronto will have the honour of hosting the 3rd Invictus Games.

The 550-plus competitors, coming from 17 participating allied nations, will compete in 12 adapted sports including archery, powerlifting, golf, paralympic swimming, indoor rowing and wheelchair basketball among others.

Along with the sporting tournament itself, there will be guest speakers – representing the 17 countries – will be making appearances at the Games, including Prince Harry himself.

The 40 speakers will receive a special gift basket prepared by Pembroke’s own Tracey Dean – a military veteran and owner of The Urban Gourmet Co.

In 2014, after serving 15 years with the Canadian Armed Forces at Garrison Petawawa, Dean retired from the military to pursue her dream of opening up a gourmet olive oil and balsamic tasting room – The Urban Gourmet Co.

While she retired from her military position, Dean continued to represent veterans by speaking on behalf of the Prince's Operation Entrepreneur (POE) – a national program for transitioning Canadian Armed Forces members interested in starting their own business.

I speak on behalf of the Prince's Operation Entrepreneur which is one of the seven charities started up by Prince Charles. I visit Garrison Petawawa at least three times a year to speak about it

This past June, Dean and three other veteran entrepreneurs, met with Prince Charles in Trenton to talk about their businesses. It wasn’t too long afterwards that Dean received an email from the Invictus Games 2017 Committee stating that they wanted her to prepare Urban Gourmet gift boxes for their guest speakers.

“I and three other military members who have our own businesses got to go down to Trenton to have tea with Prince Charles and talk about our businesses. So he asked us questions about our businesses and we all had our own displays,” said Dean. “I received an email from a member of the Invictus Games Committee saying that since the games are based around veterans, that they wanted to use veterans’ companies for the gift boxes to be given to the guest speakers.”

Dean prepared 40 gift boxes composed of five sample bottles of her premium olive olives and balsamics, including serrano-honey vinegar, a couple flavoured olive oils, a traditional 18-year-aged balsamic and a Sicilian-lemon white balsamic.

“We did up a five pack gift basket with custom labels that said ‘created for the Invictus Games 2017’. The sample size bottles touched upon some of our best single variety olive oils, our flavoured olive oils, our white balsamic, our dark balsamic and our specialty vinegar,” said Dean.

Dean expressed that she’s pleased to be involved with the Invictus Games and to have the chance to share a little taste of Pembroke.

“From the town's side, now 'Pembroke' will cross their lips when they read the stickers and labels, and all of them will say 'Pembroke, Ontario',” said Dean.

For more information about the 2017 Invictus Games, visit invictusgames2017.com

