Champlain Discovery wins Krista's School Challenge

Champlain Discovery Public School’s Dragons were crowned the winners of this year’s Krista’s School Challenge.

The Pembroke school has been participating in the challenge since it began in 2014, sending a team of eager student athletes to the Krista Johnson Memorial Run for Change in June at Riverside Park.

Of this year’s five participating schools, the winner was determined through a random ballot draw – of which every five participants per school received a ballot.

While Champlain only received two ballots for their team of 10, luck was in their favour and they were named the champions for the first time in their school’s history.

The team of Dragons – with athletes ranging from kindergarten through to Grade 6 – included Gillian McClelland, Meara Caughey, James Goudie, Chealsea Pleay, Rosea Cook, Abby Pleau, Angel Cook, Molly Caughey, Lilly Frank and Eryk Frank. Two Champlain teachers, Krista Grosskleg and Fiona Geddes, joined the students and took part in the run.

On Sept. 14, Krista’s School Challenge organizer Laurie Johnson visited the school to award them with a $500 cheque for their efforts.

According to Grosskleg, the school plans on putting the $500 reward towards the purchase of new sports equipment for the students.

“It’s fantastic to win that money as we can always use extra money for new fitness equipment for our school. So we're really excited to purchase some new things for the school to get the kids active,” said Grosskleg.

She added that the school plans to continue participating in the challenge for many years to come.

“It's a great event and the money goes back to the kids right here in our community which is really important because a lot of the kids at our school use these downtown programs like the Elevate Youth Fitness Studio and their other fitness and nutrition programs – so it goes right back to our students.”

CIp@postmedia.com