KILLALOE – The Community Resource Centre (CRC) has been given a new lease on life after receiving funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation for a much needed upgrade.

The centre, located at 12 North Street, provides a venue for the community to gain access to the connections, opportunities, supports and services they need. More importantly, the facility has many services that would not otherwise be available in this part of Renfrew County. That was the message during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

“We run programs that really help some of our families living in the most vulnerable of situations,” said executive director Bill Smith.

The renovations extended to a meeting space, kitchen and room for youth and kids programs. The Ontario Trillium Foundation contributed $33,800 in funding to the project. Speaking on behalf of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski, constituency assistant Laura Lapinskie commended the CRC for their dedication to improving the quality of life for individuals in the community. She noted that Yakabuski has followed the centre's progress and sees great value in the services and programs it provides.

“We think this facility is wonderful from a hands-on perspective,” said Lapinskie. “We know you are going to continue to meet not only the community's needs to date but address those ones of tomorrow.”

The CRC was established in 1987 as a project of Women Initiating Responsible Change. Among its earliest initiatives was an adult literacy program and Buried Treasure – a shop that sold used clothing and household items. This shop provided not only a resource for members of the community, but a way for people to become familiar with the centre.

Today, it promotes Toy Bus, a mobile Ontario Early Years Centre and Community Action Program for Children serving several rural communities from Cobden to Whitney, and Kidz Kastle, a preschool program that provides children ages 18 months to six years with a rich learning environment, child-led play, crafts, and nutritious snacks and lunches. The CRC also supports food and toy drives during the holidays, and the Snowsuit and Backpack programs under the Renfrew County Poverty Action Network.

The CRC provides information and eferral assistance by way of the telephone, Internet, directories and in person to individuals connect people to services to assist with Employment Insurance, Ontario Disabilities Support Program, Ontario Works, income tax form retrieval, Canada Pension Plan, child daycare subsidies and tenant issues.

