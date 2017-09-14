Pembroke’s Kurtis Kennedy of the 638 Algonquin Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron is now a licensed pilot after earning his wings this summer.

Out of hundreds of applicants from across Ontario, the 17-year-old Fellowes High School graduate was among a mere 70 who were accepted into the elite Power Pilot Scholarship Course this summer.

It was last winter that Kennedy began the lengthy application process required him to write a 600-word narrative as well as submit his academic marks from school and his cadet history.

From there, Kennedy had to write an entrance exam and then partake in an interview in North Bay with a board of pilots and retired Royal Canadian Air Force members.

“I scored 78 per cent which was one of the top marks in Northern Ontario for the exam. Then after the exam, I was invited to do the interview in North Bay where they asked me questions about why I felt I should be selected for the scholarship as well as general aviation questions,” said Kennedy.

After completing the application process, Kennedy was contacted in April and told that he’d been accepted into the Power Pilot Scholarship Course and was on route to receive his private pilot license.

The intensive seven-week course – which took place in London, Ontario this past summer – involved daily in-class, ground school and in-flight instruction to teach Kennedy the key understandings required to safely and effectively operate an airplane.

“The course was really demanding in terms of studying and flying,” said Kennedy. “Each day, there was between four to six hours of ground school which is learning about flying, weather, meteorology, airmanship rules, theory behind flying as well as navigation. Then we had to do one or two flights a day with each flight between one or one and a half hours.”

After completing almost 40 hours of flying with an instructor, Kennedy started flying solo.

Once he had racked up 12 hours of solo-flying and he felt confident enough, Kennedy engaged in a flight test which he passed with flying colours.

By the end of the course on Aug. 25, Kennedy proudly received his pilot wings as he graduated with a Power Pilot Scholarship Course Award, First Solo Flight Certificate and his official private pilot license.

“Most people earn their private pilot license in 12 months, but this was a seven week condensed course. So it was a lot of work to do in a short time, but it really paid off,” said Kennedy.

For the future, Kennedy expressed that he hopes to continue his flight training with the Allumette Flying Club in Deep River, with the goal of eventually becoming a pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

