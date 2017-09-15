Missing Quebec boy found alive in Griffith

A six-year-old boy who had gone missing along with his father after the child’s mother was found dead in Quebec has been found safe in Ontario, police said Friday.

Ugo Fredette, 41, and his son, Louka Fredette, had disappeared Thursday afternoon.

The boy, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, was found Friday around 5 p.m. in Griffith, Ont., about 80 kilometres south of Pembroke.

“We had an end that everyone hoped for,” Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Martine Asselin told reporters moments after the child was found. “Young Louka was found safe and sound by the (Ontario Provincial Police).

“(Ugo Fredette) was arrested. It’s great news for everyone. The work of media, police and citizens, we thank you all very much.”

Louka’s mother and Fredette’s wife, Veronique Barbe, was found dead Thursday night in a home in Saint-Eustache, north of Montreal.

Police say Barbe had four children, including three before her relationship with Fredette.

Asselin said the car Fredette was driving was being used previously by a 71-year-old man who was reported missing.

She said police were asking the public for help in finding Yvon Lacasse, who they believe could have been dropped off somewhere by Fredette.

“We believe that (Lacasse) was aboard the vehicle at a certain point in time. We are asking for the public’s help in locating him.”

Fredette worked on a documentary about Cedrika Provencher, who was nine years old when she disappeared from her home in Trois-Rivieres 10 years ago. Her remains were found in a wooded area in December 2015.

Her grandfather, Henri Provencher, who runs the Cedrika Provencher Foundation, posted an appeal on Facebook earlier, urging Fredette to turn over his son to police.

“I appeal to your father’s heart, do not commit the irremediable,” Provencher said. “Thank you for acting as a responsible father Ugo. Think of your child.”

— With files from Sidhartha Banerjee and Giuseppe Valiante