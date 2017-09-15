PLK lose 6-3 to Canadians

CARLETON PLACE – The road was not kind to the Pembroke Lumber Kings Friday night.

A game away from their home opener on Sunday, the Central Canada Hockey League PLK found themselves doubled by the Carleton Place Canadians 6-3. This on the strength of two power play goals and a successful penalty shot.

The Canadians also outshot the Kings 47-21.

While Carleton Place's power play unit was successful two times out of the four it was on the ice, Pembroke only managed a single goal out of the seven times they had the man advantage, thwarted by Jeremy Forget in net, who turned away a total of 18 shots.

Jake Smith turned in a solid performance defending Pembroke's net, stopping 41 shots.

Carleton Place quickly took the lead, when half way through the first period they scored back to back goals a minute apart. First, Peyton Francis scored, followed by Justin Cmunt. Assists were earned by Travis Broughman, Sam Allison, Samuel Knoblauch and Geoff Kitt.

It was late in the period, with 10 seconds on the clock, when Pembroke narrowed the score to 2-1. Casey Rhodes scored for the Kings, with Andrew Meininger and Matthew Barnaby picking up the assists.

Pembroke came back to tie the game 2-2, as Jarrad Vroman did the honours, with assistance from Matthew Walilko and Zachary Cross.

Then the Canadians took the lead again. First, Knoblauch scored a power play goal, with the backing of Tim Theocharidis and Aiden Girduckis, then six minutes later, Kitt increased the lead, with assists to Knoblauch and Cmunt.

Travis Broughman scored on a a penalty shot against Smith, making it a 5-2 game heading into the third period..

Part way through the last period, Barnaby scored for Pembroke to narrow the score to 5-3, assisted by Brendan Browne and Rhodes.

The Canadians scored once more on the power play to secure the win, with Jaden Luik getting the goal, backed on the play by Brent Hill and Sam Allison.

Carleton Place's Broughman and Knoblauch were named the games first and second stars respectively, with Browne of the Kings receiving the third star.

The Lumber Kings play their home opener this Sunday, Sept. 17, against the Brockville Braves. Gam,e time is 7 p.m. at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

