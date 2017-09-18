Another successful plowing match

WHITEWATER REGION – It was a perfectly hot day to hold a plowing match.

On Saturday, the 36th annual Renfrew County Plowing Match - Rural Family Festival was held at the farm of Mel and Lynne Langton, located at 224 Sturgeon Mountain Road, near to where it intersects with Zion Line.

Hosted by the Renfrew County Plowmen's Association, this celebration of rural life attracted near record crowds, brought out by the unseasonably sunny and warm weather.

The event serves as a showcase of agriculture and the county's farming industry with demonstrations, exhibits and competitive tractor and horse plowing matches.

This is also one of many agricultural-oriented fairs held in the county each year. Behind the scenes, several dozen volunteers come together to man the ticket gates and set up and tear down the exhibits. The non-profit plowmen's association promotes agricultural life and heritage through competition and community involvement chooses a different host community each year.

Albert Dunbar, the antique display coordinator and a member of the organizing committee, said the competition has been ongoing since 1981. He said this year's edition may be one of the best yet.

“We have been plagued with bad weather before, but that isn't the case this year,” he said, noting they have had perfect weather, and are located on a perfect site for the event.

While the group is still trying to determine how many came through the gate, Dunbar suspects this will be one of the better years for attendance.

Over time the plowing match has become less about the actual plowing, and more about the overall experience. He said there are only a half dozen or so people who compete in the plowing competition, and that number has been going down.

Still, there remains a lot to take in. Dunbar said the theme this year was “Then and Now,” in honour of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation. He said they had a lot of the older equipment out on display, and twice paraded them around the event's grounds, led by the Renfrew Pipes and Drums Band.

One event which returned was the popular tractor square dance, which was back after a four-year absence. Following the instructions of the square dance caller, the tractors, all classic vehicles from the 1940s and 1950s, were driven in intricate maneuvers which imitate a square dance. The event remains popular, based on the crowd which turned out to watch.

