Legion Week starts with service

Legion Week kicked off Sunday, a time which will shine a spotlight on the Royal Canadian Legion.

Legions across Renfrew County will be marking the week with special events focused on their individual branches.

As is custom in Pembroke, members headed over to Wesley United Church to hold a memorial service for the members who have died since September of last year to now, then they headed over to the city's Cenotaph to lay a wreath in memory of them.

Stan Halliday, president of Pembroke Branch 72, said this marks the start of Legion Week, a time to draw attention to the organization and show the public what they are all about.

“Legion Week means bringing the public in to let them know what we're all about,” he said.

During this week, special events will be held at Branch 72, and the public is invited to come by and see what the Legion has to offer.

The branch museum will be open to visitors to check out the artifacts in their collection throughout the week, while the branch itself will be hosting many special activities.

Monday, Sept. 18 is six hand euchre and the Ladies Auxiliary general meeting, both at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19., there's more euchre at 1 p.m. and starting at 7 p.m. is a darts night, plus fiddling courtesy of Jim Beattie and Friends

Wednesday, Sept. 20 is Veterans and Seniors' Appreciation Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the main hall. There will also be a memorabilia display put on by Heritage Pembroke. Thursday, Sept. 21 is the Branch 72 general meeting, and more euchre, both at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 is a soup and sandwich lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a barbecue of hot dogs and hamburgers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A dance featuring The Heartbreakers follows from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Saturday, Sept. 23 is Sports Day, with euchre and shuffleboard in the lounge, hamburgers and hot dogs by the Ladies Auxiliary. There's also a washer toss and nine-ball pool. Everything starts at 1 p.m.

The week wraps up with music in the lounge from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight featuring with Terry Eggert.

One doesn't have to be a member of the Legion to take part.

