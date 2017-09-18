PLK wins home opener

There couldn't have been a better way to start the season.

On Sunday, the Pembroke Lumber Kings marked their home opener at the Pembroke Memorial Centre with a solid 4-1 win over the Brockville Braves. While it was difficult at times for the 757 fans to see the action due to the ice level fog – the consequence of unseasonably warm and humid weather - they were pleased with the final result.

The Kings leapt out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, starting with a power play goal scored by Casey Rhodes less than four minutes in. Brendan Browne and Salim Mahi-Beaudry picked up the assists on the play.

Browne followed up with a goal of his own at the 13 minute mark, with Matthew Barnaby and Rhodes earning assists.

It would be later in the second period before Brockville would respond. At 14:04, Jonathan Hill scored on the power play with the assistance of teammates Eric Faith and Jordi Jefferson to narrow the gap 2-1.

In the third period, Pembroke secured their lead with another power play goal of their own, Rhodes's second one of the evening. Barnaby added a second assist to his game tally.

Near the end of regulation time, Brockville pulled their goalie out of the net for the extra attacker, but that last push came to naught as Pembroke's Zachary Cross scored on the empty net with less than 30 seconds left on the clock, with Connor Warnholtz earning the assist.

Pembroke outshot the Braves 35-33, with Jake Smith making 32 saves. Brockville's netminder Justin Evenson blocked 31 shots of his own. Both goalies received game stars for their actions in net, with Smith receiving the second game star and Evenson the third.

Rhodes received the game's first star for his two-goal, one assist performance.

Pembroke is on the road for its next game, when they face Rockland Friday evening at the CIH Academy, game time 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 24, the Lumber Kings host the Kanata Lasers at the PMC. The puck drops 7 p.m.

