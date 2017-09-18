Police searching for missing Deep River man

DEEP RIVER - Police were continuing Monday to search for a Deep River man who went missing over the weekend.

David Selander, 63, was last seen on Saturday night at around 6:30 p.m. in the town. His family and authorities are concerned for his well being.

Selander is described as five foot in height with short white hair and has a large scar on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a red and white t-shirt with beige pants and a beige tilly. So far, the public has been co-operative in coming forward with tips, according to the Deep River Police Service.

“We are following up on all leads but we are still looking,” Chief Barry Swarbrick said Monday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team has been called in to assist the Deep River Police Service with their search for the man. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Deep River Police at 613-584-3500 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.