Whitewater Kings winning home debut

COBDEN – For the first time ever, the Whitewater Kings have scored their first victory at home.

On Saturday evening, a crowd of more than 400 packed Cobden's Astrolabe Arena to witness first hand the debut of the new CCHL Tier 2 team. The Junior B team was moved from Prescott to Whitewater this season, after it was purchased by Pembroke Lumber Kings owner Dale McTavish.

In an exciting game, the Whitewater Kings tied the Renfrew Timberwolves 1-1 to force overtime, then won it 2-1 following three minutes of the extra period.

Following a scoreless first period, the Wolves got on the scoreboard late in the second period, as Evan Gillan got the marker with the assistance of his teammates Jack Rouleau and Brandon Hanniman.

It was early in the third period that the Kings evened things up. Lawson Leclaire scored three minutes into the period, with teammates Reid Barber and Quinn Vanhoof earning assists on the play.

After the remainder of the period faded away with no resolution, overtime kicked in. It would take three minutes for the Whitewater Kings to settle things, as Gage Tremblay scored the game winner before a delighted home crowd. Peter White and Michael Hubers picked up assists.

Named among the three stars of the game was Tremblay, who received the first star; Whitewater Kings goalie Darian McTavish received the second star for stopping 28 shots, while Renfrew netminder Bennett Oxborough was named the third game star for making 33 saves.

Both teams were on the power play a lot, but neither side produced anything. Whitewater's power play hit the ice 10 times, while Renfrew's special team was active eight times. Neither scored a goal.

