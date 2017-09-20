Grants given to Valley projects

It has been a busy day for Kanata-Carleton MP Karen McCrimmon.

She spent Monday in Renfrew County acting on behalf of Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, making a series of funding announcements for local projects.

The funds come from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, part of the federal government's activities to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Among the communities who learned their applications from the program have been accepted include Deep River, which received $23,180 to help with a $69,540 renovation to its community pool to make it more accessible; Laurentian Hills, which received $36,000 to assist in the $79,200 in costs to upgrade the Chalk River Community Rink; Laurentian Valley Township, which got $50,000 to cover part of the $209,380 in project costs to rebuild the outdoor rink at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre; and Admaston/Bromley Township, which got $120,000 to cover half of the $240,000 being spent to improve 10.7 km of Micksburg Road near Oseola.

The MP also made stops in Renfrew, where funds will be spent for a new tourist information centre, and Horton Township, which received infrastructure funding towards the rehabilitation of Fraser Road.

“This is what it takes to build a strong community,” she said during her first stop in Deep River. “We want these Canada 150 projects to contribute to the growth of communities, and make them better places.”

“The renovations taking place at the Deep River Community Pool and upgrades underway at the Chalk River Community Rink will ensure that families from these communities can come and enjoy the benefits of improved local sport, recreation and leisure opportunities for years to come,” McCrimmon said.

Before cutting a ribbon at the pool's entrance to mark the funding of the project, Deep River Mayor Joan Loughheed said the money was used to improve access to their community pool, which acts as an important gathering place for all members of the community.

“We're an age-friendly community, and places like this keep us connected,” Loughheed said.

“Accessibility for all ages is an important element in community planning, ensuring an inclusive and welcoming community in which to live, work and play. This project is a wonderful example of governments working together to better serve the residents of this community and this great country,” the mayor said.

Laurentian Hills Mayor John Reinwald said the grant helped his municipality upgrade the Chalk River arena, allowing it to become the hub of year-round recreation. He said without the Canada 150 grant program, it would have been difficult for his town to be able to afford to do it.

“This has really opened things up for us,” he said. “The new outdoor rink will greatly enhance our recreational program, not only in the winter, but it will allow us to add and expand to our summer programs with such things like roller blading and pickle ball. It also expands the age range for usage of our small facility. This investment will benefit our residents for years to come.”

In Laurentian Valley beside the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre, the MP met up with members of township council, staff and the Alice and Fraser Recreation Association, who were gathered beside the large dirt patch where the old outdoor rink stood. It was cleared out recently to make way for a brand new ice surface.

“The improvements being made to the Alice and Fraser Outdoor Rink will ensure that families will now be able to come and enjoy the upgraded rink facilities year-round,” McCrimmon said,

Mark Behm, Laurentian Valley's public works manager, said the concrete pad for the rink will be poured shortly. The rink boards have been ordered and will be on site by November, with the aim of having the new rink up and ready for this winter.

In Oseola outside the Old Town Hall, once the seat of Bromley Township, McCrimmon met with senior staff of Admaston/Bromley Township, as well as Mayor Michael Donohue to mark the arrival of much needed dollars to help upgrade the road.

“By improving community infrastructure such as Micksburg Road in the Township of Admaston/Bromley, we are helping to boost the region’s economic activity as well as make the communities it passes through safer and more prosperous,” she said.

Donohue said without this grant money, it would have been difficult to swing the expense on their own. He said the funding represents a seven per cent hike in the local levy, something the ratepayers cannot afford.

“This will fix 10 km of what is a historic tourism route,” he said, which will hopefully draw in visitors and other forms of investment to the area.

McCrimmon said this area is a hidden gem located close to Ottawa, and it is these rural areas the government should be investing in.

“We need to get those tourists out here,” she said. “This is where we need to make investments.”

