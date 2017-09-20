Rotary Ride a success

Pembroke's Rotary Park will be among those benefiting from the generosity of the cyclists who took part in Saturday's Rotary Ride for Kids.

The event raised $11,000, with more donations and funds to be counted, a total that thrilled ride coordinator Christine St. Jean.

“We had a goal of $10,000, so that is over it,” she said. Half of the funds raised will go towards constructing a new play structure at the park, while the rest goes to The Grind Youth Group.

“This has went really, really well,” St. Jean said, “The weather was perfect, and we got a tremendous response to our yard sale,” a new feature at this year's event.

“Everyone was really happy and there was a lot of interest in this,” she said.

Jerry Novack, director of The Grind, said their half of the money will be used to bolster youth programming.

Some 14 cyclists rode 35 km from Cobden to Rotary Park, picking up an escort of Pembroke OPP and the Pembroke Fire Department at Cassidy's on Drive In Road. They also collected participants of the family ride, which is the last 4 km before the park.

Once there, they were greeted by members of the Rotary Club who served barbecued hot dogs and other refreshments.

Winning the prize for bringing in the most money for the fundraiser – a bicycle donated by Canadian Tire – was Chance Turcotte, who turned in $1,650 for the cause.

St. Jean said she wanted to thank the OPP and the Pembroke Fire Department for coming out to provide the escort, and Gearheads for following the cyclists to provide technical and mechanical support of the vehicles.

