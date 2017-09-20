The spirit of Terry Fox remains strong, even after three and a half decades.

On Sunday over the span of two hours, people took part in the 37th annual Terry Fox Run, held at Riverside Park, based outside of the Kiwanis Field House. The weather was picture perfect, clear and sunny if a bit on the warm side, as participants gathered once more to take part in the fundraiser with a global reach.

“There are no losers in this race,” Pembroke organizer Ryan Paulsen told more than a dozen runners and walkers before they set out on the 10 km route.

Like other years, some come out for the 11 a.m. start, while others would come in singularly or in small groups to take part spread out over the two hours of the event. He said while the final total is still being calculated, he expects this year's run will raise around $5,000.

“It's pretty incredible to see people still coming out over these years,” Paulsen said. “It remains a great way to carry on the legacy of Terry Fox. The word “hero” may be overused these days, but not when it comes to him.”

Fox was a young Winnipeg athlete who lost his right leg to cancer. He began his Marathon of Hope fundraiser in 1980, and planned to run from St. John's, Nfld. all the way to the Pacific coast of British Columbia. Although his journey was cut short after his cancer spread to his lungs, his legacy has continued unabated, with more than $600 million raised worldwide for cancer research in his name in the decades that has passed since then.

Stan Halliday, who has been taking part in the runs since the very beginning, continues to be the Pembroke event's biggest fundraiser, bringing in close to $2,400. He said he estimates he has collected more than $50,000 over the years for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Halliday runs because of all of the friends and relatives he has lost over the years to cancer, and dedicated his run this year to his brother-in-law, who passed away from the disease in January.

Paulsen thanked the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke for donating the use of the Kiwanis Fieldhouse for the run and cooking up the barbecue lunch, with food and drink donated by Giant Tiger, and local musicians Mitch and Amanda Smithers for donating their time to the cause.

