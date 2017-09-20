Sunset Nursery supports Colby's Crusade

PEMBROKE -

Pembroke’s Sunset Nursery has provided a helping hand to Coldby’s Crusade.

14-year-old Colby Audette is Pembroke’s own superhero has has been bravely battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with support from his family, friends and the annual Colby’s Crusade fundraiser.

With no government funding available, Colby’s family has been relying on their own funds and the community’s generous support to come up with money for a $40,000 accessible van and a $25,000 ramp for their house.

“We started raising awareness five years ago when we found out that Colby had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy which is a disease that only affects boys and is a progressive disease that affects muscles in the arms, legs and trunk,” said Gloria Audette, Colby’s mom. “When Colby was first diagnosed he could walk, he could run, he could play with his friends. Over the year, the disease progressed and this year Colby lots his mobility just after Christmas due to a fall/”

Taking a mortgage out, they have no equity left in their home. In addition to the annual Colby’s Crusade that’s held each May, donations have come through a GoFundMe and the TD Bank in Pembroke has set up a trust account for those who wish to donate in person.

Over the past two months, the team at Sunset Nursery began raising funds for Colby’s Crusade through the sale of clothing at their Karisma Fashion Boutique.

On Sept. 19, prior to their annual Karisma Fall Fashion Show, Sunset Nursery presented a cheque of $3139 to Colby’s family to go towards the cost of the van.

“I have known Colby since he was in my kindergarten class and he was a little monkey and a busy body and we had lots of fun. Over the years, as Colby found out that he had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, things have changed for him. But his mom has been very supportive with Colby and he goes to school just like anybody else and he's got lots of friends. Right now, they're trying to raise money for a van so that they can transport Colby with them much more easily than in the car. We hope that this money that we have raised will go towards helping you,” said Cathy Hugli, wife of Sunset Nursery owner Ross Hugli.

Colby’s mother graciously thanked the Sunset Nursery team and all of the generous community members who support the cause, before giving an emotional account of Colby’s battle with DMD and the financial struggles that it has posed.

“When Cathy first approached me about this I was like ‘sure’, as we can use every cent to help pay for a van because right now we have to lift Colby in and out of the vehicle. So I want to thank everybody that contributed towards this cheque, it means a lot to our family,” said Gloria.

For more information on Colby or to donate, please visit www.gofundme.com/qgu6yguk or visit TD Bank to donate in person.

cip@postmedia.com