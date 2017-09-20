United Way launches campaign in Pembroke

More than ever, many people and programs depend on the United Way for support.

This according to Pat Lafreniere, executive director of the Renfrew County United Way, who presided over Saturday's launch of the umbrella agency's 2017 fundraising campaign, held in the Pembroke Mall.

This year's goal is $405,000, a number based on need, she said.

“I guarantee the requests we be every year will exceed that amount,” Lafreniere said.

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski said he hopes the United Way succeeds in reaching that goal, for the need is real.

“If they did double that amount, there would still be needs,” he said, adding the agency speaks to all as Canadians because of its work in trying to make things better for everyone by encouraging everyone to help out.

Yakabuski said besides the money, the United Way needs volunteers, for without them, the money just sits in a drawer or a bank account.

This was one of three campaign launches the United Way is having in Renfrew County; the first being held in Killaloe last Friday, with a third one in Arnprior. The idea was to demonstrate the reach of the agency.

Besides displays by member agencies, there was entertainment and also a kids' fun zone nearby operated by RY-J's Climbing Adventures.

Over the next four months, the public will be asked to contribute during fundraisers across the region. As a not-for-profit, registered charitable organization, RCUW relies on the on-going generosity of many people, organizations and businesses within the 23 municipal jurisdictions it serves in Renfrew and Pontiac counties.

The funds raised support a variety of health and social programs and services delivered by 14 member agencies including Arnprior Regional Health, Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke, Community Living Upper Ottawa Valley, Community Resource Centre - Renfrew County, Deep River and Area Family Enrichment Network, North Renfrew Family Services, Pembroke Regional Hospital, Petawawa Military Family Resource Center, Phoenix Centre for Children and Families, Renfrew and Area Seniors Home Support, Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre, The Algonquin Way Cultural Centre, The Grind, Salvation Army Youth Centre and Whitewater/Bromley Community Health Centre.

At Saturday's event, member agencies set up booths to explain what they are all about to passersby.

Lafreniere said you can hear the passion and the enthusiasm within their voices, which comes from knowing that by the end of the day, they had made a difference in someones life.

That, she said, makes it all worth it.

The campaign's touchdown date is Dec. 10.

