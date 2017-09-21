The Fellowes Falcons football team has kicked off another season in the Lanark-Renfrew High School Football League.

Dropped passes and an ineffective running game cost the Falcons in a season-opening 26-0 loss in Perth, but the Falcons don’t have much time to lick their wounds. The Falcons play their home opener this Friday at 3 p.m. against the always tough Almonte Thunderbolts.

The Bolts crushed the Smiths Falls Redhawks 41-0 in their season opener. Smiths Falls has rejoined the league after being absent for the past three years. In the other opening week game, the Arnprior Rapids beat the St. John’s Spartans 26-12. The Mackenzie Mustangs had the week off. They will open their season at home on Friday at 12:30 p.m. against Perth.

With seven teams in the senior varsity league this year, the Falcons will play each team once in the regular season. They’re hoping to improve on a winless season last year which saw them score only seven points in five games. This year’s offence will be led by first-year quarterback, Noah Lenser, who has a strong arm but is working with a very inexperienced receiving core.

The key to the Falcons offence is running back Quinton Hodgson, a fourth-year player who has been playing with the Myers Riders of the Ontario Varsity Football League, and also plays well on the defensive side of the ball. For Hodgson to be successful, the offensive line will need to be much better than it was in Perth, although it did provide decent pass protection for Lenser who threw several times and was the victim of many of them being dropped by his receivers.

The Falcons two additional home games will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. when they host the annual Turkey Bowl against the Mackenzie Mustangs of Deep River. That game will be preceded by a touch football tournament fundraiser which has become part of the tradition. Over six years, the touch football tournament has raised more than $3,500 for the school’s football program. Teams are still being sought for the tournament.

The final home game will be against the Arnprior Rapids on Friday, Oct 13 with a 3 p.m. kickoff. The top four teams in the league will make the playoffs.