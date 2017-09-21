Mark Hamill just tweeted about Justin Trudeau and Star Wars fans are going nuts
Justin Trudeau and Mark Hammill.
You don’t often see Luke Skywalker showing interest in a world leader’s sartorial choices.
Let alone their socks.
But it’s not everyday that the Prime Minister of Canada wears wookie socks to a major function.
Justin Trudeau did this, FYI, on Wednesday while attending the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.
These are his socks here:
Social media went wild for the Kashyyykian beauties but it wasn’t until Mark Hamill weighed in that this story really took off:
Here's another reason I ❤️ @JustinTrudeau Plus-I have it on good authority exactly what he was wearing UNDER his suit. #GreatWhiteNorthNerd pic.twitter.com/7LjaQN82l8— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 21, 2017