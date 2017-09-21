PETAWAWA – The Petawawa Sports and Entertainment Hall of Fame (PSEHOF) board of directors is excited to announce that the Hall finally has a home at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

The Hall will be situated inside the main lobby hallway between the Petawawa Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department making its permanent home across from the Rotary Room. Now the road to selecting the Hall of Fame's inaugural class can begin.

“The Civic Centre has long been the cultural hub of Petawawa,” says PSEHOF president Gary Serviss. “There is no better location for the Hall which will honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of those who have brought recognition to the Town of Petawawa through sport and entertainment.”

This special place was selected in order for citizens, as well as visitors, to experience the outstanding athletic, entertainment and artistic contributions of those individuals and teams who have a connection with, and have brought recognition to, the Town of Petawawa. The PSEHOF will recognize entertainers, athletes and groups who have made significant or exceptional achievements, achieved outstanding and extraordinary success in Canada or abroad and made an outstanding and extraordinary contribution to sports or entertainment in Petawawa as a builder.

Over the next few months, the hall's first class, to be inducted during Civic Centre Days in June 2018, will be determined with the help of the community at large. The PSEHOF is asking the residents of Petawawa to add their voice and input in selecting the Class of 2018. Nominations are now open until Sunday, Nov. 12.

The decision on who will be going into the hall will be up to an 18-member nomination selection committee. The PSEHOF is currently accepting applications from those who wish to serve on this panel. Applications will be accepted until Sunday, Oct. 15.

“We are looking forward to hearing from the community on who they want to see going into the Hall of Fame in 2018,” adds Serviss. “This will be a hall of fame that all Petawawans can be proud of.”

Nomination forms and volunteer forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Petawawa Civic Centre Parks and Recreation Office. You can also find nomination forms and volunteer forms on the PSEHOF official website at: https://serviss8.wixsite.com/psehof and on our Facebook page: Petawawa Sports & Entertainment Hall of Fame.