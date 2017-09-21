The family of a Petawawa soldier who passed away after serving in Afghanistan has received the Sacrifice Medal and Memorial Cross.

During a private ceremony on Sept. 18 in Ottawa, the family of Private Thomas Welch met with Brig.-Gen. Stephen Cadden, commander of 4th Canadian Division, who presented his mother, Anita Cenerini, with the Sacrifice Medal, Memorial Cross and Memorial Ribbon. Private Welch had served with the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment (3RCR) on a deployment to Kabul, Afghanistan from August 2003 to February 2004. The infantryman passed away on May 8, 2004 at the age of 22.

“My thoughts are with the Welch family today as we remember Private Thomas Welch,” said Brig.-Gen. Cadden. “His loss is a reminder that we can always do more to care for our members and to support their families.”

In a statement, Lt.-Col. Kris Reeves, the current commanding officer of 3RCR and commander of Joint Task Force Ukraine, remembered Private Welch as a proud member of the battalion and the RCR.

“We are humbled to be able to honour him, alongside his family,” said Lt.-Col. Reeves.

The Sacrifice Medal was created as a tangible and lasting form of recognition for the sacrifices made by members of the Canadian Armed Forces killed or wounded in the line of duty since the War in Afghanistan began in 2001. As a gift from Canada, the Memorial Cross is issued as a memento of personal loss on the part of designated family members following the loss of military personnel who died in service or whose death is attributed to their service. The Memorial Ribbon is presented to a designated family and loved ones as a memento of personal loss and sacrifice in respect of military personnel who lay down their lives for their country.