African Children's Choir coming to Pembroke

The African Children's Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances.

Based at the Watoto Church in Kampala, Uganda, the African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children today so that they can help Africa tomorrow.

Each child in the Watoto Choir – ranging in age from six to 13 years old – has suffered the loss of one or both parents. The experience of travelling with the choir has helped the children develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their world view. Accompanied by a team of adults, the choir presents Watoto’s vision and mission by sharing personal stories, music and dance.

Now into their 33rd year of touring, the choir has visited six continents and performed to enthralled audiences in schools, retirement homes, churches, parliaments, state houses and royal palaces – most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The Choir has also had the honour of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban and Mariah Carey, among others.

On Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pembroke will have the privilege of seeing the talents of the world-renowned children’s choir as they stop into town to share their message of hope and love.

“The program itself is very gripping and very entertaining, but I really think that what most people come away with is the spirit of the children,” said Tina Sipp, choir manager. “I think that when people go to that show, they are just enthralled with what they are seeing in terms of the resiliency, the hope and the joy of the children.”

The audience will be enthralled and inspired by the mixture of singing, dancing and drumming as the choir performs a mixture of well-loved children's songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favourites.

“The program is very engaging and moving. There's a mixture of ethnic worship music, some acapella with African drums, contemporary Christian music and some good old gospel favourites that have kind of become our hallmark and tradition. There’s also a traditional dance from their country of Uganda with a 17-member drum ensemble which is just incredible,” said Sipp. “I think people will be very impressed with the presentation.”

While the show is free to attend, donations are encouraged, with all funds going towards the support of the African Children’s Choir programs.

“We are unashamed to ask for people to be as generous as they can be. If we all do what we can, we can make a tremendous impact on these lives. That's the dots we're trying to connect is we need to invest in the children today so that Africa has leadership tomorrow,” said Sipp.

