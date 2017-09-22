Cancer walk to relocate to Petawawa

PETAWAWA – An iconic fundraiser has found a new home in Petawawa.

The Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer, with events held the first three weekends of October, the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, has moved from Pembroke, and will instead be held at Petawawa's Emerald Necklace Trail, starting at the Centennial Park entrance.

This is the first time this event has been held in Petawawa. Named the Honourary Survivor of this debut event is Desiree Crevier. The 36-year-old Petawawa mother of six battled stage three breast cancer. She has undergone treatment and has since had a positive diagnosis.

EGM Insurance and Financial Services is the event sponsor.

The two kilometre, non-competitive fundraising walk, which supports the Canadian Cancer Society and their fight against breast cancer, will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 and will run between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration starts at 9 a.m., walk starts at 11 a.m. Lunch and a drink will be provided.

Tom Brushett, the event's chairman, said he has been involved with the cancer society for the past 25 years, joining up to support his wife whose family has battled cancer for years.

He said by changing the location, it is hoped the event will attract a different crowd than has come out to previous events.

“The demographics here in Petawawa are different than Deep River or Pembroke, and we're hoping to tap into that.”

Brushett said Centennial Park and the Emerald Necklace are great places to hold the walk. He said the area is one of the prettiest in the Ottawa Valley, and safety-wise, by using the trails they can keep walkers off of the road.

Taking Steps is free to register. A minimum of $20 in pledges is suggested. Registration forms and pledge sheets can be picked up at the Cancer Society Office located at 467 Pembroke St W, or Hyska's Your Independent Grocer in Petawawa.

One can also register online at www.takingsteps.ca/petawawa.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink, the symbol of the fight against breast cancer and a way to honour breast cancer survivors. People can register as individuals or groups. Organizers are also hoping to get more children involved in the walks.

