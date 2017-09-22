City honours employee

A member of Pembroke's operations staff has distinguished himself in his profession.

At the start of Tuesday's operations committee meeting, council members took the time to recognize Chris Mantha, the city's roads and fleet supervisor, for successfully receiving the Senior designation as a Certified Road Supervisor from the Association of Ontario Road Supervisors Public Academy.

Coun. Les Scott, head of the operations committee, said this Certified Road Supervisor designation is awarded to individuals who have met the education and experience requirements as set out in the program.

“It is an objective validation of an individual's familiarity with public works technologies, applicable regulations and current supervisory and management techniques,” he said. “It is a graduated program with different levels. Chris has successfully achieved the top level of CRS-Senior.”

Scott said to achieve this designation, one needed to have successfully completed required courses for CRS accreditation, completed the eight modules of the Public Works Leadership and Development program, and to have seven years' supervisory experience in municipal government.

He said Mantha attended Guelph Road School each year for eight years to acquire his accreditation, and did so while receiving an average grade of 91 per cent; received the Marvin D. Halladay Memorial Education Award for earning the highest grades in the leadership and development program; and has so far served 12 years with the operations department, more than seven of those in a supervisory position.

Scott congratulated Mantha on his achievements, and thanked his family, who were in attendance in the council chamber, for supporting him in this effort.

SUhler@postmedia.com