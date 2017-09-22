Elevate open for business

With the end of summer comes the start of programming at Elevate.

The healthy-minds, healthy-bodies programs, are centred on the ground floor of the Phoenix Centre, 130 Pembroke Street West, in downtown Pembroke.

Laurie Johnson, the program's co-ordinator, said besides the programs well known to the teens who frequent them, there are new and exciting additions, such as the Homework and Fitness Café.

Open the same hours as the Fitness Studio - Mondays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 12 noon to 3 p.m. - the Homework and Fitness Café offers an opportunity to stay fit while completing their studies.

"Students can do some homework, take a break and jump on a piece of fitness equipment or do their homework on a "fitdesk" or sit on a stability ball at a table and work on their core and homework," she said.

As a bonus, all studio participants can be refreshed after a 30 minute workout with a free smoothie.

Johnson said all of the Elevate programs are returning.

Live it UP for girls 11-13-starts Wednesday, Sept 20 from 5:30-7:30. It has a surprise new feature which promises to be lots of fun

Mindfulness for Teens runs Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for six weeks

The Fitness Studio hours are Mondays 4-7, Tuesdays 4-8, Thursdays 4-8, and Saturdays 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Yoga begins, Mondays 7 p.m. starting Sept. 25.

Elevate will be launching a garden cooking class on Tuesdays in October/November to pass along how to prepare and apprerciate vegetables and fruit. Watch for it on their Facebook page

Come to their Open House noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 as part of the Downtown Funk Street Party. Try out some equipment, have a free mini-smoothie, register to become a member!

As always, participation at Elevate is always welcome and free, thanks to the participants and donors of the annual Krista Johnson Memorial Run for Change, which is held during the month of June.

Named in honour of Laurie's daughter, Krista, who herself had conducted numerous fitness boot camps at the Pembroke marina, devised and ran a healthy minds/healthy body type program for young girls called Live it Up – Empowering Young Girls, established a Walk and Talk group with seniors, and her Run for Change raised funds for a number of community groups.

Tragically, Krista's life was cut short on Oct. 18, 2012 after being hit by a vehicle while cycling on Bronson Avenue in Ottawa's south end near Carleton University. She was 27.

In honour of her memory and spirit, and her Run for Change was renamed and relaunched in 2013.

For questions or to register for any of the above, email info@elevateyourhealth.ca or call Laurie at 613-401-1104.

SUhler@postmedia.com