Fashion and funds for Robbie Dean Centre

PEMBROKE -

Fashion and fundraising went hand in hand Sept. 19, as Sunset Nursery hosted their annual Karisma Fall Fashion Show.

The charitable event attracted more than 100 attendees who enjoyed cheered and applauded as local women walked down the greenhouse’s runway while modelling outfits from Karisma Fashion Boutique and Crazy Beautiful Dresses.

Half through the evening, Sunset Nursery manager Karina Kahl announced that they had raised a whopping $3,100 for the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre.

Locally, since it was founded three years ago, the Robbie Dean Centre has dedicated itself to alleviating that struggle for both children and adults in the region, by offering free counselling services with no age limits and no need for doctor referrals.

Along with the main clinic in Pembroke (315 Pembroke St. E), the centre has three satellite locations where they host walk-in clinics throughout the week in Eganville, Petawawa and Renfrew.

“We see anyone from any age, ranging from an eight-year-old to an 80-some-year-old. We provide mental health support on a walk-in basis and we also provide grief and loss support and various peer support groups,” said Robbie Dean executive director Monique Yashinskie. “The idea was to close in the gaps because the mental health system in the county was very fragmented and families were falling between the cracks. So with these partnerships and these programs, we are aiming at closing some of these gaps so that families don’t have to look so hard for support.”

Upon being presented with the cheque, Yashinskie gave an emotional thank you speech.

Being an organization that receives no government funding, Yashinskie expressed how much the funds would benefit the centre by allowing them to maintain their programs and keep their doors open.

“I need to say a thank you to the owners of Sunset Nursery for hosting this event every year, a thank you to Karina from Karisma Boutique and Kim from Crazy Beautiful Dresses for supplying the wonderful clothes that you're seeing this evening,” said Yashinskie. “We see approximately 150 people per month through our walk-in clinics and we take over 200 phone calls a month from people looking for help – so we are very busy. Events like today are what enables us to do this work because we have no government funding and we are totally supported by this community and small grants. So my gratefulness to all of the people that made this possible tonight is immense, I really have no words.”

cip@postmedia.com