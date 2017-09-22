Showing appreciation for our veterans and seniors

It was a special day for local veterans and all seniors alike.

From helping friends and family, to sharing their wisdom and experience, to volunteering for important community causes and charity events, seniors play a key role in supporting the community.

On Sept. 20, as part of Branch 72’s annual Legion Week, veterans and seniors were being honoured with an Appreciation Day that was complete with music, tea, conversation and a collection of memorabilia for guests to peruse.

Taking place at the Pembroke Branch 72 of the Royal Canadian Legion, more than 50 people packed into the main hall as The Intermittents and Jim Beatty belted out old war songs and tunes from decades past.

“I think the seniors like the opportunity to get out and it's a chance for them to enjoy some music and a nice afternoon,” said Debbie Coughlan, Seniors Chair with the Pembroke Legion.

While enjoying the musical entertainment, guests mingled with old friends and were treated to tea and cookies served by volunteers from the Ladies Auxiliary.

“It’s a chance for them to visit with people they knew in their youth and see the community as well,” said Coughlan.

As well, various tables were set up around the room with displays from the Legion Museum, Heritage Village, Field Regiment and the Pembroke Army Cadets.

“There's a lot of memorabilia set up around so that they can go and see things from their era.

There’s the scrapbooks that show all the pictures that were in the Pembroke Observer from back when they had a thing called Memory Lane, the Legion Museum is set up with various war artifacts and there's a CD that's been made up with pictures of all of the different events held at the legion from 2011 to 2017,” said Coughlan.

Coughlan expressed that it’s important for the Legion and the community to organize these types of appreciation events in order to honour their veterans and seniors and acknowledge all that they’ve done.

“I think that the veterans and the seniors have done more for our generation than most of us are even willing to acknowledge. So this is a chance for them to come out and talk to each other and it’s also a chance for them to show their families exactly they had to work with and what they endured,” said Coughlan.

