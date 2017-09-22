Summer music camp makes memories

School may be in session now, but memories remain of summer camp.

For a lucky few, these memories were filled with music and song.

In August, the Ottawa Valley Music School hosted its Camp Harmony, when on three separate weeks their students had the chance to enjoy themselves while sharpening their musical skills.

Nicolette LaPierre, vocals instructor, said this was their fifth year running these fun filled summer music camps for ages seven to 12 at the school.

“The first year we had one camp week, with six children,” she said “This year we had three camp weeks, with 11 children in each! It's so exciting to see the program grow and expand.”

The camp program consisted of musical instruction on piano and drums taught by music school owner Gisele Wilkie; singing and percussion was taught by LaPierre, and ukulele taught by the young and talented Merranda Leeck. They also dis musical theory and musical games which are a fun learning tool.

LaPierre said crafts were also a big hit with the kids, as well as delicious snacks and lunches which are provided.

“We love to visit the Farmers Market, local parks, and enjoy the daily children's activities at the Pembroke Public Library next door, where we also do our end of week recital, showcasing and celebrating the unique talents of our campers,” she said.

