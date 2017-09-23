Authorities are reportedly confident they will catch those responsible for attempting to extort Kevin Hart, after several warranted searches led to officers uncovering vital evidence.

The 38-year-old actor was allegedly asked to pay a seven-figure sum to avoid a sex tape being leaked, with the footage allegedly showing the comedian in a compromising situation with a woman other than his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish.

However, rather than pay, Kevin approached the authorities, who initiated a full investigation into the extortion.

According to editors at TMZ.com, the next stage of the investigation has seen a judge authorize several arch warrants which, in turn, has led to officers seizing potential evidence including phone records, hard drives and other electronic equipment.

It is believed that this evidence means FBI officials are one step closer to identifying and tracking down the person, or people, behind the extortion plot.

Last week, the Ride Along actor took to Instagram to openly apologize to his wife for his “recent behaviour” and also alluded to the incident during a short video.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. I should make smart decisions and recently I didn’t,” he stated. “I made a bad error in judgment and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did.

“And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to -- my wife and my kids.”

Kevin then went on to say someone was trying to obtain money from him and wanted to “make financial gains” over his “mistake”.

“At the end of the day, I just have to do better,” he promised.