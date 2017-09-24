Canadiana pop-up at Champlain Trail

PEMBROKE -

Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village celebrated Canada’s 150th with a unique Canadian pop-up event on Saturday.

The free event showcased numerous Canadiana-themed artifacts, including the museum’s own historical pieces as well as items that had been donated by local residents.

The donated items included shadow boxes from Purvis Gallery & Framing and Canada 150 quilts donated by local quilters Angela Maves and Cathy Barnes.

“There's been other museums in the province that have done pop-up museum events where people bring their collections to show, so we thought that we'd try it and see how it goes,” said Angela Siebarth, museum curator.

From noon until late afternoon, history enthusiasts popped by the museum to tour the archives and view the many unique items that honoured Canada’s history.

“We have all kinds of artifacts representative of not only the Ottawa Valley but of Canada. So we have the pointer boat which was used all over Canada in the logging industry, we have a whole area of logging tools, we also have a replica of Champlain's astrolabe which is very relevant to Canadian history, and all kinds of other items in the main exhibit hall,” said Siebarth. “The rest of our buildings and they include our schoolhouse, log home, and church. In those buildings you can look through the artifacts and learn the story of the pioneers and the people who first settled here.”

After browsing the historical collections, guests headed outside where they had a chance to visit with a number of farm animals at a petting zoo – including a miniature horse, rabbits, goats and a llama – brought along by K&M Hobby farm.

“Today we've seen a lot more young families coming in, especially to see the Hobby Farm today. So it's a different crowd than we normally get to our events and that's great,” said Siebarth.

