Heritage Village travels back to medieval times

PEMBROKE -

Medieval history came to life Saturday at the Petawawa Heritage Village.

Partnering with the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) - is an international organization, that’s locally based in Petawawa, dedicated to researching and re-creating the arts and skills of pre-17th-century Europe – the Heritage Village hosted their inaugural fall event that showcased medieval life.

“The SCA likes the fact that we are a period place so they thought it would be perfect for a platform for them to do their thing. So we're hoping to marry the two together and make this an annual event because no one else around here does this type of stuff,” said Heritage Society president Ann McIntyre. “So today is a medieval-themed event.”

On Saturday at the Heritage Village, members of the SCA were dressed up in medieval attire – complete with armour, shields and swords – and took turns engaging in sword fighting one-on-one combat battles, as the crowd of spectators watched and cheered them on.

“We have members from all over Renfrew County, including Deep River and Petawawa. Every weekend we fight, we fence, we do archery, we throw weapons and every so often we go to an event somewhere in Ontario,” said Chantel Robinson, president of the local SCA group. “We're basically a medieval recreation group and we wanted to come here today to showcase what we do and try to get new members to join.”

Plastic armour and toy swords were also on hand for children to playfully put their own combat skills to the test.

Along with the medieval entertainment, attendees were welcome to roam about the Village and visit with the various re-enactors who were dressed in historic garments and showcasing the talents of a blacksmith, carpenter, lace-maker, baker and various other characters.

From morning until late afternoon, hundreds of people of all ages descended upon the Heritage Village as they wandered throughout the grounds, taking in the unique sights and sounds and feeling as though they had briefly travelled back to the medieval times.

