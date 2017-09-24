Lumber Kings ride to victory in overtime

PEMBROKE -

The Pembroke Lumber Kings were once again crowned champions after a 6-5 overtime win against the Kanata Lasers during Sunday night’s home game.

The Lumber Kings solid win comes after their previous 3-2 defeat over the Rockland Nationals on Friday night and their many other victories this month during an impressive start to the 2017-2018 season.

The game kicked off to a slow start with no action until the 14-minute mark when the Lumber Kings’ Noah Maika brought home the first goal of the night (assisted by Noah Rowland). The arena echoed with the sound of cheers from the 100-plus spectators rooting for their home team. The glee was slightly extinguished a couple minutes later when the Lasers tied up the score with a goal by Bennett Stockdale (assisted by Dan McIntyre).

Moving into the second period, the Lasers powered through and claimed a 3-1 lead as McIntyre nabbed a goal (off an assist from Connor Rider) which was followed up by a goal from teammate Jack Quinn (assist from Luca Nocita). With only a few minutes to go in the period, Lumber Kings’ Brendan Browne took control of the puck and nabbed his sixth goal of the season to bump his team up a notch (assist from Matthew Barnaby and Michael Karas).

By the final period, the game picked up greater speed as both teams put their best foot forward as they battled for the upperhand. Power bounced back and forth between the opponents as one team would score and the other would fire back and claim their own victory.

The Lumber Kings’ Noah Rowland secured the first goal of the period (off an assist from Matthew Walilko) to tie it up 3-3. The Kings’ fire was quickly extinguished by the icy grit of the Lasers as Connor Sleeth took back the lead (with assists from Alex Johnston and Connor Rider). The scoring pattern continued to bounce back and forth as Lumber Kings’ Peter Falivena nabbed a goal (off Noah Malika and Giancarlo Romano) followed by Lasers’ Jack Quinn (off Luca Nocita).

With the Lasers leading 5-4 and less than two minutes remaining in the final period, Matthew Barnaby dug his team out of the ditch as he fired home a spectacular goal to tie it up 5-5.

With the scoreboard tied, the teams headed into overtime as the Pembroke crowd sat on the edge of their seats in nervous anticipation as they cheered on their home team.

With both teams battling for intense grit and might, it was was Lumber Kings’ Connor Warnholtz who was the star of the night as he saved his team from defeat by sinking the game-winning goal (assisted by Matthew Barnaby and Jarrad Vroman).

Three stars: The first star was the Kings’ Connor Warnholz followed by Lasers’ Jack Quinn and the third star was Kings’ Matthew Barnaby

Out of town scoreboard: In other Central Canada Hockey League action on Sunday night, the Cornwall Colts slayed Kemptville 7-1, the Ottawa Junior Senators defeated the Nepean Raiders 3-1, the Navan Grads crushed the Smiths Falls Bears 4-1 while the Carleton Place doubled the Brockville Braves 4-2.

CIp@postmedia.com