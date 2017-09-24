Lumber Kings rock the Nationals 3-2

The Lumber Kings battled it out on the ice for a 3-2 win against the Rockland Nationals on Sept. 22 at the CIH Arena.

Their Friday night victory comes soon after their glorious 4-1 win against the Brockville Braves on Sept. 17.

The game kicked off slowly, with a fairly uneventful first period that saw more penalties than goals. By the 17 minute mark, Lumber Kings’ Brendan Browne had racked up time for checking while Rockland’s Connor Beatty was caught for slashing and teammate Mathieu Blanchette was penalized for roughing.

It wasn’t until the final two minutes when Rockland’s Antoine Leblanc brought the first goal home (assisted by Wade Brennan and Mathieu Blanchette) to put his team on the scoreboard.

Into the second period, Rockland remained confident and maintained their sudden momentum by bringing the score up 2-0 with a goal by Dana Engram (assisted by Wade Brennan and Jean-Sylvain Boyer).

With Rockland leading and the Lumber Kings falling behind, the latter’s Casey Rhodes picked his team back up as he fired home a goal in the final few minutes of the period (assisted by peter Falivena and Matthew Barnaby).

In the final period, Rhodes remained the star player as he swiftly ted up the score 2-2 (assisted by Brendan Browne and Owen Arfstrom) and Shane Spencer sunk the winning goal (with help from Arftstrom and Jared Weber).

Three stars: The first star was the Lumber Kings’ goaltender Jake Smith followed by the Kings’ Casey Rhodes and the third star was Zach Roy of the Nationals.

Out of town scoreboard: In other Central Canada Hockey League action on Friday night, the Smiths Falls Bears slayed the Navan Grads 5-2 while the Brockville Braves defeated Carlton Place 3-2.

CIp@postmedia.com