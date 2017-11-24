Fire closes Mary Street

A portion of Mary Street was closed off for two hours Wednesday morning due to a house fire.

According to a press release issued by Pembroke Fire Chief Dan Herback, at approximately 08:15 a.m., the Pembroke Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Mary Street, close to the intersection with Doran Street. Upon arrival, the fire was found in the second floor bedroom.

Fire suppression efforts began and the responding crew knocked down the fire. Quick response and suppression efforts kept the fire from extending further into the home.

The occupants and pets were out of the building upon arrival of the fire department. One occupant was taken to hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Approximately 15 firefighters and two fire vehicles responded. The Pembroke Fire Department left the scene by 10:30 a.m., with the street reopened around that same time.

The fire investigation will be on going to determine the fire cause. Traffic had been diverted around the scene on Mary Street between Belmont and Doran Street during the incident.

The Pembroke OPP, Renfrew County Paramedics, Ottawa River Power, the Red Cross and Pembroke's operations department also responded to the incident.

SUhler@postmedia.com