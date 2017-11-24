LAURENTIAN VALLEY – The Jason Blaine Charitable Fund has donated $5,000 to rebuild the outdoor rink at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre.

Since January 2017, the Township of Laurentian Valley has been working diligently towards the reconstruction of the Alice and Fraser Outdoor Rink. At an estimated cost of just over $200,000, the project will include new player bench structures, boards and a full asphalt surface to be laid on the inside of the rink.

Over the past several months, the replacement of the aging rink has been well underway. The existing footing and rink boards have been removed, electrical works have been completed, site works are ongoing and the new board system is set to arrive by the end of November. The paving of the rink will be taking place in early 2018, with the aim of having the new rink up and ready before the end of winter.

On Nov. 15, during a special cheque presentation which took place at the grounds of the old outdoor rink, Township of Laurentian Valley Coun. Allan Wren and Public Works Manager Mark Behm met with representatives from the Jason Blaine Charitable Fund to accept the donation on behalf of Alice and Fraser.

“I’m really pleased to return to my stomping grounds to present this $5,000 cheque from the Jason Blaine Charity to Alice and Fraser for their new outdoor rink project,” said Jamie Bramburger, member of the Jason Blaine Charitable Fund committee. “I've spent a lot of time skating and playing hockey at this rink – this is a great project.”

In a letter addressed to the Township of Laurentian Valley, Jason Blaine expressed his keen desire to give back to his Ottawa Valley community by funding the construction of the outdoor rink.

“I am very pleased to advise your organization that you will be receiving a $5,000 grant from the Jason Blaine Charitable Fund. Your organization has done some excellent work and we are pleased to support it through our "Caring for our Community Fund," a granting program that provides financial support to special projects or initiatives that improve our community,” wrote Blaine.

