New season coming for Petawawa Ski Club

PETAWAWA – With the arrival of the white stuff, the Petawawa Ski and Snowboard Club will soon be hitting the slopes of Mount Molson.

New and current members have spent the fall registering while the club's executive has been at work planning out the impending season which will get underway, if the forecast for a classic Canadian winter holds us, by early January. According to weather experts, we can expect blizzard conditions, freezing rain, nor’easters, and icy Arctic air beginning in December – which brings good news for skiers.

“It is depending on Mother Nature's co-operation,” said club president Jamie Trader.

The club recently received a $2,750 donation from the popular Hell or High Water festival, which took place in May on the Petawawa River. It has grown in popularity to become one of the largest whitewater races in North America, however, this year organizers divided the proceeds between Whitewater Ontario and the Petawawa Ski and Snowboard Club.

“We're grateful for this kind of donation,” added Trader.

The funds will go towards enhancing programming at Mount Molson and upgrades to the ski hill, itself. The club, itself, is doing well with overall attendance number higher last season than in previous seasons. The executive anticipates high numbers for the ski school which continues to be one of the biggest attractions. Trader noted they also want to focus attention on the snowboarding aspect of the club, which is attracting primarily teens and young adults.

“We're always looking to add new things especially for the snowboarders,” he said.

Established in 1961 by Fred and Edna Molson, the hill is now managed by the non-profit club, who leases the property from the Molson family. With the closure of Alice Ski Hill in 2014, Mount Molson and Deep River's Mount Martin are the only ski hills left in Renfrew County. Trader added they continue to invite volunteers who may want to help out at the hill or with the executive.

“We are always looking for new people with new ideas, new perspectives,” he said.

Registration for the 2018 season will take place at Mount Molson located on Laurentian Drive on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Dec. 16.

