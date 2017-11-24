Branch 72 Honours and Awards

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72 in Pembroke honoured its best Saturday during its 2017 annual honours and awards afternoon.

Held at the Pembroke Legion Hall, the event recognized members of Branch 72 for their service to the organization.

Stan Halliday, branch president, thanked everyone in attendance for coming out, saying this is their moment.

“This is your day to be recognized through the Royal Canadian Legion,” he said, noting many people tend to work behind the scenes and are sometimes not acknowledged for all the work they do for the betterment of the branch. This event is intended to give credit where credit is due.

Among the top honours presented that afternoon:

Morel Chaput and Robert Murphy were both named Veteran of the Year, while Ray St. Louis and David Locke were named Legionnaires of the Year.

Presented Branch Medals were Romeo Levasseur and Ted D'Eon.

Presented Merit Certificates were Denis Levasseur, Laurette Halliday, Robert Jones, Amanda Belaire, and as a whole, Branch 72 of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Appreciation Certificates were presented to Schmidt’s Catering, with Joanna Begin accepting on behalf of the owners Robyn Buchcic and Eric Ewart; Janice Epp, accepting for the Mission Thrift Store in Pembroke, which constantly supports seniors and children’s activities at the Branch, and Lt. Kath Walker of the Salvation Army.

Others receiving certificates include Vivian Schutt, Jan Coughlan, Guy Regimbal, Dawn Wilson, Grant Kenney, Judy Conway, Jerry Ranger, Liz Leblanc, and Rocky Riddiford.

Among the Life Members, Percy Price was recognized for 60 years, Stan Halliday and Lawrence Hierlihy received 50 year pins; Bob Denault and Brady Stewart received 40 year pins; Joseph Chaput and Jean Campbell marked 35 years, and John McCaul is 20 years in service to the Legion.

Long serving Ordinary Members include Anthony Bourne, recognized for 60 years, Rick Power, for 55 years; A.L. Burgoyne, Roger Duguay, R.E Murphy and Lorne Troutman marked 50 years; Donald Anthony, Vernon Schneid, and B.L. Spurr are listed for 45 year pins; John Henshaw, Andre Lafrance, D.S. Prince and Walter Spencer marked 40 years; James Campbell and John Gagon have 35 year pins and Raymond Cooper and Victor Harmer have 30 year pins.

Those receiving 25 year pins were J.R. Aikens, Richard Beaune, Sylvie Caron, Ted D'Eon, M.M Fediuk, Terry Sharpe, Carl Tramer and Clayton Traversey. Receiving 20 year pins were Robert Cotter, Robert Harnish, Bob Johnston, Stewart Noseworthy, Chris Thornbourne and Shawn Wooton.

Long serving Associate Members include L.K. Buckingham, W.L. Fisher, Larry MacKenzie and Robert Mackenzie, received 40 year pins; Mary Ellis, L.M. Harty and E.M. Risto received 35 year pins; Dennis Gauthier, Brian Graper, Robert Gayea, Brian Leroux, M.J. Mau and Geraldine Newell marked 30 years; Terry Cochrane, Roseanne Degrechie, Helen Gilchrist, Percy Gutzeit, William Richardson, Kevin Ryan, Ray St. Louis, Brian Tracey, Ritchie Linda Traversey and James Grace served 25 years; and Patrick Duff, Terry Kosmack, Ken Kranz and Ken Thrasher are 20 year pin recipients.

Long time Affiliate Members include Carl Crozier at 51 years, and at 20 years are Raymand Boire, Joe Habraken, Nancy Leach, Richard Hubert, Sheldon Martin, Murray Mathieu, Rita Mau, Arnold McGee, Walter Muth, Jane Pearce, R.A, Raymond, Joseph Veaudry and H.R. Yahnke.

The honours and awards event was once an important part of the Remembrance Day dinner, held the evening of Nov. 11, but it has since been split into two separate events: a veteran's dinner and this one, neither held on Remembrance Day. Having one big event was proving too exhausting for the older members of the Legion, so this year it was decided to spread it out.

