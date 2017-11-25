The Rockwood Ravens were kings of the volleyball court at the 2017 Renfrew County Elementary Interscholastic Athletic Association (RCEIAA) Grade 8 boys west division volleyball championship.

The all-day volleyball tournament, which took place at Bishop Smith Catholic High School on Nov. 22, saw 13 Grade 8 boys volleyball teams from schools across the western part of Renfrew County compete on the court for the championship title.

Dominating across the board, Rockwood was crowned the tournament champions after defeating Bishop Smith Gold in both sets of the final with scores of 25-17 and 25-21.

While they lost the first place title to Rockwood, the Bishop Smith Gold boys were happy that their efforts still paid off with runner-up glory. Rockwood and Boshop Smith Gold will be moving on to compete at the Nov. 29 Tournament of Champions, along with Highview Elementary who placed third.

The championship Rockwood team, coached by Matt Gagne and Andrew Phelan, included Garrett Schulz, Evan Hill, Ben Seegmiller, Ethan Mitchell, Aidan Keuhl, Jacob Morel, Hunter Roggie and Owen Legree.

“Our players handled themselves like professionals today. They were very mature, they worked as hard as they could and they definitely overachieved,” said Rockwood coach Matt Gagne. “I thought they did a great job and they showed really well for Rockwood today. We’ve got a good group of young men who try their hardest and always stay positive.”

The extensive round robin tournament, which was divided into Pool ‘A’ and Pool ‘B’ saw each school play four games.

Rockwood dominated Pool ‘B’ with an impressive 4-0 record to ultimately secure first place in their pool. They reigned over Equinoxe (26-11), Highview (25-20), St. Mary’s (25-11) and Bishop Blue (25-11).

St. Mary’s followed closely behind with a near perfect winning record of 3-1. They were victorious over Valour Green (25-12), Beachburg (25-23) and Bishop Blue (25-18).

Up next in Pool ‘B’ was Beachburg with a record of 2-2. They defeated Equinoxe (25-21) and Highview (25-22).

Valour Green and Bishop Blue also won two games apiece. Valour Green beat Equinoxe (25-23) and Beachburg (25-21). Meanwhile, Bishop Blue achieved fifth place after defeating Equinoxe (25-21) and Highview (25-22). Highview came in sixth place in Pool ‘B’, followed by Equinoxe in seventh place.

In the Pool ‘A’ round robin, Bishop Gold achieved a perfect 4-0 record with victories over Valour White (25-23), Pineview (25-20), Mackenzie (25-22), and Jeanne-Lajoie (25-15).

Jeanne-Lajoie followed closely behind with a 3-0 record, as they defeated Pineview (25-28), Mackenzie (26-24) and St. Anthony’s (25-12).

Pineview and Mackenzie served up two wins apiece. Pineview beat Valour White (25-23) and St. Anthony’s (25-4) while the latter also defeated Valour White (25-23) and St. Anthony’s (25-4).

Up next in Pool ‘A’, Valour White came in fifth place, followed by St. Anthony’s in sixth.

In the first round of the playoffs, Equinoxe defeated Jeanne-Lajoie (25-20); Highview won over Pine View (25-14); Mackenzie beat Bishop Blue (25-15), Valour Green downed Valour White (25-15), Beachburg overcame St. Anthony’s (25-13).

In the quarter-final, Bishop Gold defeated Valour Green (25-15); Rockwood edged Mackenzie (25-23), Jeanne-Lajoie beat Pine View (25-22), Equinoxe vaulted Beachburg (25-17), Highview edged St. Mary’s (25-22) and Bishop Blue overcame St. Anthony’s (25-13).

In the semifinals, Bishop Gold succeeded in both sets against Highview (25-18, 25-17), Rockwood defeated Equinoxe (25-10, 25-18) and Jeanne-Lajoie beat Valour White (25-21).

The consolation final saw Bishop Blue come out on top against Jeanne-Lajoie (15-25, 25-22, 15-11). Highview ultimately advanced over Equinoxe to achieve third place (21-25, 25-17, 16-14). While, Rockwood were the first place champions as they defeated Bishop Gold in both sets (25-17, 25-21).

Rockwood, Bishop Gold and Highview will all be moving on to the Grade 8 Volleyball Tournament of Champions to face off against the top teams from the east, on Nov. 29 at Champlain Discovery.

