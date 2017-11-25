Silver Stick launches into Bantam weekend

PEMBROKE -

Nearly 30 Bantam hockey teams battled on the ice as they vied for silver stick glory, in the name of Frank “the Pembroke Peach” Nighbor.

Kicking off the third weekend of the 33rd annual Silver Stick kicked off, Nov. 24 marked the opening day of the Frank Nighbor Memorial Bantam Weekend – named in honour of Pembroke’s NHL legend and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Frank Nighbor.

With games split between the Pembroke and Area Community Centre (PACC) and the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC), the Bantam hockey fever will continue until late Sunday evening when the final championship games will determine the winners of each division.

This year’s tournament features competition from nearly 30 teams coming from across Eastern Ontario, including six from the ‘AA’ division, 14 from the ‘B’ division and seven from the ‘C’ division. Among those teams, local talent will showcased by the Petawawa Patriots, the Pembroke Kings, the Muskrat Voyageurs, the Valley Storm and the Valley Aces.

In Bantam B, the Petawawa Patriots first game of the tournament found them tied 3-3 with the Campbellford Colts, after three overtime periods failed to resolve the issue. While the Colts were first on the scoreboard in the opening period, Patriots’ Jacob Simiana swiftly tied up the score 1-1 (with assists from Jayden Gorr and Ethan Austin). The second period saw the Colts take back control as they gained a 3-1 lead. In the final period, Patriots’ Connor Baterman was the star player as he sunk a goal (off assists from Jacob Simiana and Sean O’Brien) followed by a second goal to match the Colts 3-3.

Elsewhere in Bantam B, the Arnprior Packers blanked the Loyalist Jets 5-0, the Ottawa West Golden Knights shut out the Alexandria Glens 2-0 and the South Dundas Lions edged the Kemptville Panthers 5-4. The Pembroke Kings first game began at 6 p.m., against the Ennismore Eagles, but it ended too late for publication.

Bantam AA action saw the Rideau St. Lawrence Kings edge the Nepean Raiders 3-2, while other games occurred too late for publication.

In Bantam C, the Muskrat Voyageurs were defeated 4-2 by the Mariposa Lightning. The Lightning were up 1-0 in the opening period and it wasn’t until the second period that the Voyageurs lit up the scoreboard with Tyler Stanton netting a goal within the first 30 seconds (assisted by Patrick Holmes and Dylan Nolan). The shots flew back and forth thereafter, as the Lightning sunk their second goal followed by Voyageurs’ Dylan Nolan netting his team’s second goal (assisted by Patrick Holmes and Tyler Stanton) before the Lightning regained control and fired back two more shots to solidify their 4-2 win.

