Christmas cheer parades into Cobden

COBDEN – Cobden was filled with Christmas cheer as 30 floats paraded through the streets to bid ‘Merry Christmas’ and welcome jolly old St. Nick himself.

The annual Santa Claus parade rolled through the streets of the village on Saturday afternoon, with mild temperatures that helped to attract many spectators who were eager to take in the beautiful sights and sounds of Christmas.

People lined the parade route as it ran from the Cobden Fairgrounds west down Astrolabe Road, before turning north, and eastwards down main street, then rolling down Gould Street to finish where it began.

Fronting the parade was the Renfrew Highland Pipes and Drums Band that marched down the streets as they filled the air with joyous Christmas tunes to put everyone in the festive spirit.

As the band marched on, the Christmas floats followed suite one by one, and the parade had officially begun.

The 30 floats were represented by local businesses like Whitewater Brewery along with the Township of Laurentian Valley, the Cobden Civitan Club, Cobden Scouts and Cubs, Logos Land, local horse stables and even the Pembroke Lumber Kings.

“This is the first year that the Lumber Kings have been involved and it’s certainly nice that they're coming out to show that they want to be a part of it. It's not just them showing up and playing hockey, but they're here to be a part of the community as well,” said Janet Burns, member of the Cobden parade committee. “It's also nice to see many small businesses are involved, like ever since Whitewater Brewery opened up they commit to doing the parade every year.”

The floats were decked out in all kinds of festive decor, lights and blown-up Christmas characters that included reindeer, snowmen and Santas. Many of the float participants were also geared up in Santa hats, reindeer antlers, elf costumes and other festive attire.

“Most of the float designs are the same each year which is kind of nice because many kids look forward to it. We love the ones with the little ponies and certainly the ones that come from Logos Land as they always bring the big elephant and the giraffe,” said Burns.

Members of the Whitewater Fire Department and the Bank of Nova Scotia collected items from the spectators for the Cobden and District Food Bank while they moved along as part of the parade.

As the floats paraded on by, anticipation built throughout the afternoon as kids of all ages eagerly awaited the arrival of the star of the parade.

The last in a long lineup of 30 floats, Santa Claus' arrival had dozens of children waving to him from the sidewalks as they shouted ‘Merry Christmas, Santa!’ and eagerly collected candy handed to them by the Cobden Civitan Club volunteers walking alongside the Santa Claus float.

